Warner Bros. Games president David Haddad to step down

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment president, David Haddad, is leaving the company.

After 12 years leading Warner Bros' games division, Haddad will exit his role in April after the board has found a replacement.

In a message to staff reported by Variety, Warner Bros. Discovery Global Streaming and Games CEO and president JB Perrette, said: "David has thoughtfully and purposefully chosen a time when our release schedule is lighter which will help minimise disruption to our ongoing projects and strategic plans and allow this team to smoothly prepare for its next record-breaking title.

"I fully appreciate that particularly after 12 years with the same leader and boss, change can be hard and uncomfortable (in our industry and at WBD we have certainly had our fair share). But it also brings opportunity, a chance for healthy new perspectives, and the ability to create the next incredible chapter for our fans and business… and I’m excited to embark on that with you."

Although he stopped short of confirming his next steps, Haddad said: "I am so proud of everything we've accomplished together at Warner Bros. Games during my time with the company.

"It has been an absolute pleasure working on and building our iconic gaming franchises, and I will continue to be an enthusiastic supporter of this talented team’s future endeavours.

"I look forward to working on the next chapter of my career and will always be grateful for my time with Warner Bros. Games."