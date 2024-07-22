Warner Bros. acquires MultiVersus developer, Player First Games

Warner Bros. Games has acquired MultiVersus developer Player First Games.

As reported by Variety, Player First will remain under the guidance of co-founders Tony Huynh and Chris White, who serve as the studio's head and head of technology, respectively. Both will now report to Warner Bros. Games San Diego's studio head and VP, Carlos Barbosa.

"We have worked with Player First Games over several years to create and launch MultiVersus, and we are very pleased to welcome this talented team to Warner Bros. Games," said Warner Bros. Games president David Haddad.

"The bright and creative team at Player First Games adds to our extensive development capabilities."

"Our team is excited to join the Warner Bros. Games family, and we feel that this will be great for MultiVersus overall," added Huynh.

"We are working to make the MultiVersus game experience the best it can be and having our development team integrated with the publisher is optimum for the players."

Free-to-play platform fighter MultiVersus released on May 28, featuring star characters like as Garnet from Steven Universe, Harley Quinn, and Lebron James.