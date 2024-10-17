Warhammer Space Marine 2 drives record results for Pullup Entertainment

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is the "best launch in the history of the Pullup Entertainment group," helping the firm deliver "record-breaking results" for Q2 of the 2024/25 fiscal year.

In its most recent financials, Pullup Entertainment revealed revenue of €200.1m, 4.3 times higher than the same period last year.

The company said the game has "already attracted more than 4.5 million unique players to date, placing it among the top five launches of the year."

The success was further underlined by "excellent critical acclaim, both from the press, with a Metacritic score of 82, and from players with 81% of reviews very positive on the Steam platform."

"Our second-quarter revenue exceeds the previous record set for the full 2022-23 fiscal year. The launch of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is remarkable in terms of numbers and execution," said Geoffroy Sardin, deputy CEO of Pullup Entertainment.

Pullup notes that both Space Marine 2 and Train Sim World 5 will receive "substantial live support" and "are part of Pullup Entertainment's ambition to build a catalogue of games with recurring revenue."