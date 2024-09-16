VR studio nDreams is set to lay off up to 17.5% of its staff

nDreams is set to lay off up to 17.5% of its staff.

In a statement to GamesIndustry.biz, CEO Patrick O'Luanaigh said that despite exploring "multiple alternatives to avoid such action," a new "strategic focus could result in redundancies affecting up to 17.5% of the company."

On LinkedIn, nDreams lists its headcount as between 201 and 500 employees, intimating anywhere between 35 and 88 jobs are at risk at "all levels" of the organisation.

“Today, all of our nDreams colleagues were informed of a renewed strategic focus that could result in redundancies affecting up to 17.5% of the company," O'Luanaigh told team members earlier today.

"Having explored multiple alternatives to avoid such action over many months in a challenging VR games market, situated within a tough gaming landscape more broadly, it’s with deep regret that we are looking at losing valued and talented members of our teams. This could impact all levels, including senior leadership.

"We are working tirelessly to support our team with the respect and care they deserve throughout this challenging process, including all our efforts to comprehensively assist those whose positions may be impacted to move into new roles within nDreams or elsewhere," the statement continues.

"Having been fully-focused on VR development since 2013, we have inevitably faced many challenges in building a modest independent studio into a world-leading VR game developer working to push both the technology and the market forward. These necessary considerations of losing valued team members are the most difficult yet, but our belief in XR gaming is undimmed. We firmly believe that our proposed new structure will enable us to better serve current and future audiences in creating medium-defining titles for years to come.

"For now, our priority is to support our people in this process as we work through reshaping for the future," the statement concludes.

This latest announcement puts the number of jobs lost across the games industry in 2024 at almost 13,000 people.