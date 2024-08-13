VR studio Archiact is closing down.

In a statement posted to LinkedIn, the Canadian studio said it informed all staff yesterday, August 12, that it will "close in two weeks."

Archiact was formed in 2013 and positioned itself as a "pioneer in VR", "dedicated to the development of immersive reality games," including Doom 3: VR Edition, Journey to Foundation, Marvel Dimension of Heroes, and Evasion.

During its 11-year tenure, the team published 35 games and "partnered with the most important companies in the industry," "push[ing] the possibilities of VR and MR."

"What an amazing journey it has been," the studio – which has developed titles for PS VR2, Meta Quest, and Pico – said in a statement.

"Most importantly, [Archiact] served as a home over the years to hundreds of talented developers. They believed in the power of games and the promise of immersive reality. And they believed in one another and all of the players they touched.

"Thank you to everyone who made this journey possible."

The closure follows a round of layoffs in January. At that time, the studio's own LinkedIn profile listed its company size as ranging from 51 to 200 employees.