VR developer and publisher Thirdverse appoints new CEO

VR developer and publisher Thirdverse has appointed Masaru Ohnogi as its new CEO.

Thirdverse said the appointment will "realise its mission of creating a new virtual world for one billion people", and "strengthen its overseas growth strategy," with Ohnogi continuing to oversee the US studio.

Ohnogi joined Thirdverse in October 2020, where he has served as director and CBO. Before then, he worked at WebMoney, Lupicia, Gcrest America, TinierMe, and gumi.

Hironao Kunimitsu has assumed the positions of representative director and chairman.

"Mr Ohnogi has been a colleague since my time as CEO of gumi, and I am very pleased to see him appointed as representative director, president, and CEO," said Thirdverse chairman Kunimitsu.

"His extensive experience and deep knowledge are essential for Thirdverse's next growth phase. This transition to a new management structure is a significant step in our growth strategy.

"Together, we will strive to create cutting-edge futures and become pioneers in providing new experiences to users worldwide."