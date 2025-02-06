Voldex acquires Roblox title Brookhaven

User-generated content (UGC) studio Voldex has acquired the Roblox life simulation game Brookhaven.

As reported by Pocket Gamer, the title was bought for an undisclosed sum and funded through capital investment led by Raine Partners. Makers Fund, QIA, MIT, Tirtra Ventures, and Lalotte Ventures contributed to the acquisition.

Voldex also had debt financing from Shamrock Capital, including participation from Ares Management Credit funds and Cadma Capital Partners.

"This acquisition is transformational for Voldex," said Voldex CEO and founder Alex Singer. "We're honored [Brookhaven creator] Wolfpaq has entrusted us with Brookhaven.

"We're committed to being great stewards of the incredible world he has created and the vibrant community that makes it special."

Voldex has acquired other games from Roblox in its catalogue, including Driving Empire, Zo Samurai, and Ultimate Football. It acquired the latter in April 2024 in a "multi-million dollar deal."

The studio also has titles from Fortnite Creative and Minecraft.