Virtuos acquires British indie game developer Third Kind Games

Virtuos has acquired British indie game developer, Third Kind Games.

Virtuos says the acquisition will enhance its "AAA co-development capabilities and establish a new foothold for Virtuos in the UK."

The buyout will not affect the game's management, as Virtuos says Third Kind - which employs over 70 in Leamington Spa, UK, and has worked on games like Fable, Forza Horizon 4, and Sea of Thieves - will continue to be led by its nine co-founders, all of whom formerly worked at Activision.

It's said the team "aims to double its headcount within two years" in response to "growing client demand for more flexibility in game development models."

"We are delighted to join forces with Virtuos, one of the largest and most globally recognised co-development partners of video games," said chief strategy officer, Rav Tharanee.

"This marks an exciting new chapter for Third Kind Games, enabling us to continue our growth and take on new and exciting AAA projects alongside Virtuos, while continuing to nurture the innovative, creative vision that has always been at the core of our identity.

"As Virtuos’ first operation in the UK, we are proud to play a pivotal role in expanding their global footprint, and we look forward to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in gaming together."

Previously, Virtuos has expanded into Vietnam, Tokyo, Warsaw, and Prague, as well as added real-time VFX expertise to its roster by acquiring Beyond-FX in LA, California.

A year after unveiling co-development studio Calypte, however, Virtuos shut it down at the end of last year.