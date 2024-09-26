Vampire Survivor developer Poncle opens publishing arm

Vampire Survivor developer Poncle has revealed a new publishing division.

Talking at Game Republic's Pitching to Investors and Publishers event in Liverpool yesterday, the team insisted it did not "want IP" and would not operate as a "traditional publisher" but would work more as a label or fund to enable people to "make their games."

Poncle's publishing arm will offer funding, as well as platform support, localisation, QA, release management, and development advice for games built with "sincerity, passion, and depth."

Marketing support will also be available to help indie devs release highly "replayable, affordable, and fun" games.

"We want to sign everything!" the team said during the presentation. "But we're very smol!"

Poncle also outlined its "insta-nos", which included anything "Survivor-like," anything AI or Web3 related, and free-to-play mobile games.

Vampire Survivors joined the list of video game adaptations when last year, it was greenlit for an animated TV show. Poncle announced that it will be working with entertainment firm Story Kitchen, which is overseen by co-producer of Sonic the Hedgehog movie Dmitri Johnson, John Wick creator Derek Kolstad, and Mike Goldberg.