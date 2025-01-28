Ustwo Games partners with IFRC to support flood relief

Ustwo Games has partnered with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to support flood relief, coinciding with the recently launched Monument Valley 3.

The UK-based developer will donate 3% of profits from the game over the next three years directly to the IFRC's Disaster Response Emergency Fund.

Players will also be able to learn more about the IFRC's efforts in-game following the conclusion of Monument Valley 3's story, which highlights the impacts floods can have on a civilisation.

"We're incredibly excited to partner with the IFRC for Monument Valley 3," said Ustwo Games CEO Maria Sayans. "Through this partnership, we hope to raise awareness about the far-reaching consequences of floods and inspire our players to join us in supporting the IFRC's vital relief efforts."

IFRC's head of strategic partnerships Alessandro Fedele added: "Floods have a profound impact on communities, often leaving them struggling to rebuild. We are grateful for Ustwo Games commitment to supporting our mission.

"This partnership allows us to provide even more essential aid to people in need, helping them rebuild and recover in the wake of disaster."

Last year, we spoke with Ustwo about the lasting impact of Monument Valley, and the process of developing a game for the Netflix generation.