Unknown 9 developer Reflector Entertainment lays off 18% of staff

Update: Reflector Entertainment has confirmed 18% of its workforce have been laid off in a post on its website.

The studio attributed this decision it entering a new phase of development, and the people affected "aren't assigned to roles that our active projects require."

The company has said that it is supporting those who have been laid off by "providing them with severance packages as well as access to medical, emotional, and career planning support."

Original story: Reflector Entertainment has reportedly laid off an unknown number of staff, just one month after the launch of its debut title, Unknown 9: Awakening.

The job cuts were first reported by Kotaku reporter Ethan Gach via BlueSky, with GameDeveloper noting that some of the affected employees have also spread news of the layoffs via LinkedIn.

It's unclear how many staff have been cut, although it is believed the QA, marketing, art and narrative teams have been impacted. Narrative and game designer Anna Karina Bermudez and brand manager Manou Deneuvel are among those who are now seeking new employment.

Reflector Entertainment is the developer behind Unknown 9: Awakening, the first in a series of action adventure games with a transmedia universe built around it. Other Unknown 9 outlets include a podcast audio drama, novels and a comic book series.

The studio landed Bandai Namco as publisher, with the Japanese company acquiring Reflector back in 2020 ahead of Unknown 9's release.

Unknown 9: Awakening was originally due for release this summer, but was delayed to October 18, 2024. It released to mixed reviews, and it unclear how well it has sold.

GamesIndustry.biz has reached out to Bandai Namco for confirmation and comment.