Unity cuts jobs once again as it makes "important organisational changes"

Unity has reportedly implemented another round of layoffs.

Numerous reports from Unity employees suggest the team behind visual tool Behavior has been cut, along with designers and artists.

In an email reportedly sent to Unity staff seen by 80.lv, CRO Matthew Bromberg told employees the "important organisational changes" predominantly impacted "the CTO, Engine Product, and Ads teams", and were "a response to choices [Unity was] making about what direction Unity will take in the future".

It is unclear at this time how many people have been affected by the cuts.

"People whose roles are being eliminated or those entering an employment consultation period will be notified over the course of the next couple of days, with instructions on next steps. We expect all notifications to be completed by EOD on Feb 12," Bromberg added.

Town Hall meetings detailing the future of Unity are scheduled in Montreal, Tel Aviv, Copenhagen, Seoul, Tokyo, and San Francisco, with the first set to take place tomorrow, February 12, in Montreal.

With a global workforce working across multiple timezones, impacted staff were notified simultaneously, which meant some staff on the West coast received notification that they had been laid off at 5 am.

"I was impacted by layoffs at Unity today, along with many talented and hardworking colleagues. While this news is tough, I’m incredibly grateful for the nearly three years I spent at the company - working alongside brilliant artists and engineers, getting opportunities to further develop my graphics programming and Houdini skills, and forming meaningful friendships that extend beyond work," senior technical artist Peter Row wrote on Linkedin.

"That being said, I want to call out the way Unity chose to communicate these layoffs. Receiving a 5 am email from 'noreply@unity' informing me that my role was being 'eliminated' and that I'd lose system access by the end of the day, felt completely abrupt and impersonal. Unity must do better in how they treat their workers in hard times like this."

In January 2024, Unity announced another round of layoffs as part of its restructuring efforts, resulting in the loss of 1,800 jobs.

In 2025 alone, over 845 developers have lost their jobs, with cuts and closures at Freejam, Splash Damage, Piranha Games, Jar of Sparks, as well as cut at Ubisoft, ProbablyMonsters, Iron Galaxy and Sumo Group.

GamesIndustry.biz has contacted Unity for comment.