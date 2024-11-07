Unity appoints new CFO Jarrod Yahes

Alongside its quarterly earnings report, Unity has confirmed the appointment of Jarrod Yahes as its new chief financial officer.

Yahes is fresh to Unity from his CFO position at Shutterstock, where for the past five years he has helped "drive the company’s portfolio expansion into 3D content, data monetisation, and digital advertising."

Before Shutterstock, Yahes served as CFO of marketing tech company, Zeta Global.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jarrod to Unity. His blend of operational rigor and growth orientation will be instrumental for Unity’s next stage," said Matt Bromberg, CEO and president of Unity.

"We've now solidified the leadership team that will drive Unity towards greater operational discipline, accelerated product innovation, and deeper relationships with our customers and the community."