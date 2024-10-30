Unity appoints former King exec Steve Collins as CTO

Unity has announced the appointment of Steve Collins as its new chief technology officer.

Collins previously held the position of CTO at King between February 2020 and March 2024, in addition to middleware developer Havok and mobile marketing platform Swrve.

He also founded Trinity College Dublin's computer graphics research group, and launched its MSc program in computer game technology.

"I've followed Unity for nearly two decades as it changed the world of games and real-time 3D content development, enabling creators to realise their artistic visions and reach global audiences across a wide range of devices," said Collins.

"I'm super excited to be joining the very talented team behind the Unity Engine, and I look forward to helping make Unity an even better partner for its community."

Unity CEO and president Matthew Bromberg added: "[Collins] has deep technical expertise in both gaming and marketing technology and he understands what developers need. [He] will play a key role as we continue to deliver more innovation, quality, and stability to our customers."

Collins will take over the role from Marc Whitten, who stepped down earlier this year. No reason was given for Whitten's resignation.