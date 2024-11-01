Unity appoints Alex Blum as COO

Unity has announced the appointment of Alex Blum as chief operating officer.

As detailed in a regulatory filing, Blum will receive a base salary of $525,000 alongside a target bonus of 75% "contingent upon the terms of Unity's 2024 corporate bonus plan."

He will receive a bonus of $25,000 in February 2025.

Blum was hired as the firm's SVP of corporate development in July 2024.

This is the latest leadership shuffle at Unity, following the appointment of former King exec Steve Collins as CTO yesterday.

Collins replaced Marc Whitten, who resigned from his role as chief product and technology officer in June.

Whitten was chief product and technology officer for Unity's Create segment, while Collins will be CTO across the entire business.