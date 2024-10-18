Unity 6 launches across all major platforms

Unity 6 has been released across mobile, PC, and console, as well as other platforms, including extended reality.

As detailed in a blog post, the latest engine includes new features such as end-to-end multiplayer workflows, tools that support mobile web development, and new graphics features to move workloads from the CPU to the GPU.

Unity president and CEO Matthew Bromberg highlighted how the firm has undergone a "fundamental change in [its] approach to the development cycle" to expand testing to create "a continuous feedback loop."

"This focus on delivering practical value in Unity 6 will continue well after launch," Bromberg wrote. "We'll be keeping significant product and engineering resources on Unity 6 for many years longer than previous LTS releases and are pledging support for at least two years after the arrival of the next major release."

Unity will also undertake a new approach to updates by maintaining three release types. This includes major releases like Unity 6, patch releases to deliver bug fixes and improvements, and 'Updates' to provide optional new functionality to enhance performance and access to new features.

The first Unity 6 update, Unity 6.1, will be available in April 2025.

"With the release of Unity 6, we're interested in reconnecting with customers and help them understand that it's our commitment to deliver what matters to them, and that we're going to be a fundamentally different company in that regard," Bromberg told CNBC.

"Our strategy going forward is going to be focused a little bit more narrowly on the organic uses of our engine in the industry," he added.