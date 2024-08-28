Unionised Raven workers file complaint against studio, Activision, and Microsoft

Unionised workers at Wisconsin-based Raven Software have filed a complaint against the studio and its parent companies, Activision and Microsoft, for allegedly refusing to bargain.

According to Game File, the complaint was filed last Friday with the National Labor Relations Board, claiming a "Refusal to Bargain/Bad Faith Bargaining" as workers have been trying to reach an agreement with the studio since unionising via the Communication Workers of America in 2022.

Other aspects of the complaint include alleged "Changes in Terms and Conditions of Employment" and "Concerted Activities (Retaliation, Discharge, Discipline)."

The CWA didn't further detail the content of the complaint but, talking to Game File, CWA president Claude Cummings Jr. said: "After Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard, our members were optimistic that they would progress quickly to a first contract at Raven Software.

"Unfortunately, that has not happened. We encourage Microsoft to address the concerns raised in the Unfair Labor Practice charge and make reaching a fair agreement a priority."

A Microsoft spokesperson replied to the complaint, simply saying: "We are committed to negotiating in good faith."

GamesIndustry.biz has reached out to the CWA and Microsoft for comment.

Raven unionised in 2022, becoming the first major union of the games industry.

At the time, Microsoft's acquisition of its parent company Activion was pending but the company entered a labour neutrality agreement with the CWA in July 2022. The agreement, which legally binds Microsoft to take a neutral approach to the unionisation of Activision employees, was extended to Zenimax staff in May 2024.