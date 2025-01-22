UK games jobs vacancies fell by 8% in January 2025

The number of available jobs in the UK games industry has decreased by 8% to 696 positions in January 2025.

This is according to the latest Games Jobs Live report, which highlights key observations and trends in the industry.

It noted that layoffs have continued into the new year, including cuts at Splash Damage and Rocksteady, with the number of studios hiring having fallen by 7% compared to December 2024.

There are currently 609 permanent contracts available in the UK games job market, alongside 87 fixed term contracts. Nine companies currently have 20 or more open roles.

24% of jobs are open to any working practice – that being onsite, hybrid, or remote. The majority (73%) require some onsite presence, while 11% are fully remote.

Most sectors saw a reduction in open roles, with the exception of analytics which saw a 11% increase in role availability.

Jobs in AA and mobile increased slightly this month, while the number of overall positions at service companies fell by 31%. Roles at AAA studios also saw a decline of 11%.

Managerial positions fell another 22% in January, whereas senior roles decreased by 3%.