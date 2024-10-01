UK-based VR studio XR Games' "massive restructuring" reportedly puts dozens of jobs at risk

XR Games has reportedly notified dozens of staff that jobs are at risk following a "massive restructuring."

The AR/VR specialist studio - based in Leeds, UK - has yet to make a formal statement, but colleagues impacted by the layoffs have taken to LinkedIn to share the news, reporting that up to 72 staff members are at risk of losing their jobs.

"Thanks to a massive restructuring at XR Games, I am one among a sea of people that has been informed that my role is at risk of redundancy," project lead QA tester Joe Hopson said.

"I’ve just been made aware that my role of QA project lead is being made redundant at XR Games," added QA project lead, Tamara Whymark.

"Multiple redundancies (72 to be exact) are taking place at the company. I know the games industry is hard at the moment but I also want to give support for all my colleagues, they’re some of the most talented people I’ve ever met so please keep your eye out for them!"

Environment Artist at XR Games, Max Fitzgerald, corroborated the 72 figure, saying they were informed this morning (Tuesday October 1) that their "role was included in the 72 which is at risk of redundancy."

"I've had an incredible journey at XR Games and met some amazing talented people. I hope our paths cross again in the future," Fitzgerald said.

"Due to the latest round of redundancies at XR Games my position and my entire team are up for redundancy," added Daniel Drakett, head of IT.

"There are a lot of amazingly talented people up for redundancy at XR currently, it’s heartbreaking to see."

According to its own LinkedIn profile, XR Games employs 51-200 people.

Earlier today we reported that Sharkmob is facing layoffs at its London studio after cancelling one of the games it had in development, with an unknown number of jobs now at risk.