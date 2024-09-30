UEFN developer Future Trash raises $5m in seed funding

Future Trash has raised $5m in its seed round of funding.

As reported by GamesBeat, the firm says the funding will support development of its "flagship IP", FOAD, on UEFN.

FOAD began in 2022 as "an ambitious indie game built in Unreal Engine 5" before, in March 2023, the team began building in UEFN. Today, it boasts around 20m unique players and 1bn minutes of playtime across games like Bomb Tycoon, Respawn Zone Wars, and Boom: Boss Battle.

The funding - led by TIRTA and General Catalyst - will support the development of a further 15 games over the next year. It will also use these funds to boost its social media presence.

"Creating a standalone game is really a blank canvas, whereas there are some limitations in UGC, but we believe limitations foster creativity," said Kevin Marciano, Future Trash CEO.

“UGC platforms provide the infrastructure and tools that typically makes game development long and expensive… As a developer, it allows you to focus on what matters most, the content. The biggest challenge of building original IP in Fortnite is educating the audience that this is a unique world within Fortnite.

"The majority of the current player base is still there for traditional Fortnite, but we are excited to be a leading part of the evolution of the platform and its players to enjoy diverse experiences," Marciano added.