uBroker Spa acquires a 49% stake in Italian indie Memorable Games

uBroker Spa has acquired a 49% stake in Italian indie studio, Memorable Games.

The firm - which invested €1m in the Turin-based Memorable - said it was "setting its sights on revolutionizing the gaming sector while promoting environmental awareness."

Going forward, Memorable said its "goal is to create increasingly ambitious projects that can make a mark in the global video game market, where Italian indie studios are struggling to finding their voice. We hope to see more partnerships like this, showcasing the incredible talent Italy has to offer."

"Like many Italian indie studios, Memorable Games was founded by two partners and has grown bootstrapped for over a decade without external support. For a long time, we searched for the ideal partner to take our company to the next level, and we found a perfect match in Cristiano and uBroker," said Mauro Fanelli, CEO of Memorable Games.

"They understand and believe in the immense potential of this unique industry, where Italian investments are still rare. With [upcoming release] On Your Tail, we’ve already experienced substantial growth, and now, more than ever, we need the resources and support to ensure continued development."

uBroker added that the investment will provide Memorable Games with "the resources necessary" to accelerate the development of new projects and "strengthen its global market presence."