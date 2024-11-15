Ubisoft's Splinter Cell movie cancelled

Ubisoft's Splinter Cell movie adaptation has been cancelled, according to one of the film's producers.

As reported by The Direct, producer Basil Iwanyk confirmed the adaptation was no longer in production. Iwanyk signed on to the film in 2013.

"The movie would have been awesome [...] just couldn't get it right, script-wise, budget-wise," he said. "But it was going to be great. We had a million different versions of it, but it was going to be hardcore and awesome. That's one of the ones that got away, which is really said.

Ubisoft's Splinter Cell film has been in production limbo since it was announced in 2012. Variety later reported that Tom Hardy was to be cast as Sam Fisher.

In 2014, Doug Liman (Edge of Tomorrow) was attached to direct, but since then there's been no word on its production status.

While the film adaptation may be cancelled, an anime series is currently in production at Netflix, set to premiere sometime in 2025.

In 2022, there was an eight-part audio adaptation for BBC Radio 4, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Firewall.