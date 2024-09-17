Ubisoft targets staff to be in the office at least three days a week

Ubisoft employees will be expected in the office at least three days a week going forward, sources within Ubisoft have told GamesIndustry.biz

The firm had already adopted a hybrid approach to work over the past four years, with a third of its offices being used three days a week. However, it is now aligning the rest of the company under a consistent global policy.

The Assassin's Creed developer has told staff it believes the three day requirement will boost creativity and teamwork, but still 'respect individual circumstances'.

The games industry has been tweaking its approach to hybrid, remote and in-office working this year, as it looks to speed up efficiency and develop a stronger work culture. In July, Techland announced it would be transitioning all of its staff to in-office or remote roles. Meanwhile in December, Activision Blizzard ended hybrid work for all of its QA employees.

For participants in the UK 2024 Best Places To Work Awards, 18% are fully remote, 4% are fully in-office, while 78% adopt a hybrid model with staff expected in the office between two and three days a week.

However, changes to in-office requirements face individual challenges, with employees having built their lives around the ability to work from home.