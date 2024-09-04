Ubisoft share price falls to 10-year low after Star Wars Outlaws launch

Ubisoft's stocks have taken a hit following the release of Star Wars Outlaws, having fallen by more than 10% in two days.

Insider Gaming reported the share price of Ubisoft Entertainment SA fell to €15.50, the lowest it's been since 2014. The firm's market cap is currently €1.99 billion.

At the time of writing, this has dipped even lower to €15.34 per share, with a market cap of €1.97 billion.

Star Wars Outlaws has experienced a weak launch, with GfK data suggesting physical launch sales in the UK are 55% lower than last year's Star Wars: Jedi Survivor.

However, GfK has yet to release digital sale numbers for the title, and there is missing data from the physical numbers as noted by GamesIndustry.biz's Chris Dring.

While Star Wars Outlaws has an overall Metacritic score of 76, it currently has a "generally unfavourable" user score of 4.9.

According to Insider Gaming, J.P. Morgan has reduced its sales forecast for the game by two million units as a result, and is now predicting 5.5 million copies to be sold by next March.

It's unclear the impact this will have on Ubisoft's financial year. The publisher is off to a solid start, having outperformed its targets for Q1 2024 in its latest financial report. Sales were up 12% year-on-year at €323.5 million, while net bookings increased by 8.3% at €290 million.

These results were driven by the success of free-to-play title XDefiant and pre-orders for Assassin's Creed Shadows.