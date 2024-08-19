Ubisoft lays off 45 from US offices

Ubisoft has made another round of layoffs, this time cutting staff from two of its US studios.

A total of 45 employees have been let go across the Assassin's Creed publisher's San Francisco studio and Red Storm Entertainment, which is based in Cary, North Carolina. It is unclear which departments have been affected.

"Yesterday Ubisoft San Francisco and Red Storm Entertainment informed their teams of a restructuring that resulted in 45 employees leaving Ubisoft," a Ubisoft spokesperson told IGN in a statement.

"This difficult yet necessary decision was made to align these studios' organizations with their future business and development objectives. We are committed to providing comprehensive support to those affected, including severance and career assistance, and we thank them for their many contributions to Ubisoft."

Red Storm Entertainment already suffered a setback in May when Ubisoft cancelled mobile title Tom Clancy's The Division: Heartland. The announcement was made alongside the company's latest financial results, where it reported record net bookings in 2023 as well as a rise in net sales.

Ubisoft San Francisco, meanwhile, is the team behind the publisher's recently launched online shooter XDefiant.

This is the third round of layoffs Ubisoft has made this year, following 33 job cuts at its Toronto studio last month and 45 dismissed from its global publishing and Asia-Pacific teams in April.

Ubisoft also made cuts to its VFX and IT Teams in November 2023, and 60 were let go from its customer service department in May 2023.