Ubisoft cuts 185 jobs in a bid to "prioritise projects and reduce costs"

Ubisoft is reducing the headcount across several European studios - and closing one down completely - resulting in 185 job losses.

Its Leamington, UK, studio is hardest hit, with our sister site, Eurogamer, reporting all but a "small number" of its 50 employees will be laid off.

Ubisoft Düsseldorf, Ubisoft Stockholm, and Ubisoft Reflections are also impacted following "targeted restructuring" across the company in a bid to "prioritise projects and reduce costs."

"As part of our ongoing efforts to prioritise projects and reduce costs that ensure long-term stability at Ubisoft, we have announced targeted restructurings at Ubisoft Düsseldorf, Ubisoft Stockholm, and Ubisoft Reflections and the permanent closure of Ubisoft Leamington site," a Ubisoft spokesperson told GamesIndustry.biz.

"Unfortunately, this should impact 185 employees overall. We are deeply grateful for their contributions and are committed to supporting them through this transition."

The swath of job cuts from last year seems to be continuing in 2025. In January alone, we've reported on the closure of Freejam, Splash Damage and Jar of Sparks.

Swedish games firm Enad Global 7 (EG7) also recently initiated the "wind down" of Toadman Interactive, which resulted in 69 job losses and 38 layoffs at Piranha Games.