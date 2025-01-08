Ubisoft+ Classics coming to cloud gaming platform Blacknut

Cloud gaming platform Blacknut has announced the arrival of Ubisoft+ Classics to its service.

Ubisoft+ is the publisher's subscription-based service, which consists of Classics and Premium. Classics provides players with a curated selection of back catalog titles, including Far Cry 5 and Tom Clancy's The Division.

From January 17, 2025, new and existing Blacknut subscribers will be able to access Ubisoft+ Classics via an additional subscription or by synching a Ubisoft+ Classics subscription with a Blacknut account.

The partnership between Blacknut and Ubisoft was announced last August.

Ubisoft also owns cloud rights to current and new Activision titles for the next 15 years as part of Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

"The Ubisoft-Blacknut partnership has already seen some impressive milestones, but the arrival of Ubisoft+, beginning with Ubisoft+ Classics, opens a new chapter for our players across the globe," said Blacknut CEO Olivier Avaro.

"We're thrilled to be at the forefront of bringing this level of flexibility, quality, and access to our players worldwide across all our countries and partners thanks to the reach of our infrastructure and breadth of devices."