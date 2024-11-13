Ubisoft appoints new chief people officer

Ubisoft has appointed a new chief people officer: Sébastien Froidefond.

The megacorp says Froidefond will assume the role a week today, November 20, and "lead Ubisoft's global people strategy, driving excellence in human resources across the company." Froidefond will report to EVP of communications, Cécile Russeil.

Froidefond's expertise "spans HR strategy, performance management, culture building and employee engagement." He joins Ubisoft following a position as human resources Americans lead at Lactalis Americas.

Previously, he has worked at senior HR positions across a number of sectors, including beauty, pharma, and life sciences.

Froidefond replaces Anika Grant, who left the publisher back in November 2023.

Last month, over 700 Ubisoft France staff walked out on a three-day strike in a dispute over home working and pay. Ubisoft's France-based workers were called to participate in a three-day strike over a dispute around the company's return to office policy. French game workers union STJV (Syndicat des Travailleurs et Travailleuses du Jeu Vidéo) said the diktat to be in the office at least three days per week going forward was "the straw that broke the camel's back."