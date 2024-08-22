Ubisoft acknowledges Ubisoft+ issue on Xbox

Ubisoft has acknowledged an issue that is preventing subscribers from linking to its premium Ubisoft+ subscription service on Xbox.

The cause is, as yet, unknown but seems to have persisted for several weeks, with some players saying it has been "over a month" or longer since they were last able to access the service on their Xbox console.

Ubisoft is reportedly offering refunds to affected players "since there is no specific timeframe of when this issue will be resolved."

In a statement to GamesIndustry.biz's sister site, Eurogamer, Ubisoft said:

"We are aware of a technical issue affecting a small number of players’ ability to link their Ubisoft+ subscription with Xbox and are investigating. Affected players may reach out to customer support.

"We will share an update with impacted players as soon as possible."

Last week, Ubisoft announced a new distribution agreement with Blacknut Cloud Gaming. Starting from this month, "a series of Ubisoft offerings" will join Blacknut's platform, which "allows players to access over 500+ premium games via streaming under a single subscription with no lock-in contract."