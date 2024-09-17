TouchArcade to shut down

TouchArcade has announced its closure after 16 years in publication.

The outlet's editor-in-chief Jared Nelson shared the news on its website, citing a lack of funds to support operations as the reason for shutting down.

"Many of you who have followed TouchArcade for a long time are well aware that we've had financial troubles for many years now, and to be frank I think it's a miracle we've been able to last as long as we have," Nelson wrote.

"The truth of the matter is that a website like ours just doesn't make money anymore. To our detriment we've resisted things like obnoxious in-your-face advertising, egregious clickbait headlines, or ethically questionable sponsorships, which sadly are the types of things that actually still make money on the internet of today."

All content posted to TouchArcade will remain online and accessible for the foreseeable future.

Nelson said the team are hoping to continue its podcast, The TouchArcade Show, which will be funded by Patreon contributions. Set up in 2015, these contributions had been keeping the website running.