Top App Games raises $10m in funding

Mobile developer Top App Games has secured a $10 million investment.

The Cyprus-based studio will use the funding to refine its strategy RPG title Ludus: Merge Arena and support development of new titles.

It also announced that Ludus has hit over $2 million in monthly revenue and three million downloads.

"The funding will be used to improve and promote Ludus which we will continue to develop and grow its revenues," said Top App Games CEO and studio head Vladimir Markov.

"Moreover, I believe Top App Games is now ready to attract new teams to create hit games."

Earlier this year, the developer received funding of an undisclosed sum from former My.Games CEO Vladimir Nikolsky.