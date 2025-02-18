Toast Interactive cuts majority of staff, closes office

Australian VR studio Toast Interactive has announced the closure of its office, with the majority of its staff being made redundant as a result.

In a statement shared on social media, co-founders Toni and Richard Eastes did not specify why the decision was made.

However, last November ten employees were laid off due to the studio finding it difficult to "sustain a large indie team."

"It's a heartbreaking decision that we never wanted to make," they said. "The majority of our talented staff have suffered redundancies and we will assist where we can with their journey.

"We're incredibly grateful and proud of everything the team has accomplished. So much talent and passion went into the creation of Max Mustard and every single accolade speaks volumes."

The co-founders concluded: "We will continue to improve Richie's Plank Experience and Max Mustard with a leaner approach. We want to thank and acknowledge everyone who has been part of our journey at Toast."

When asked whether Richie's Plank Experience is still coming to PSVR2, the firm said it was "99% sure it'll happen."

Toast Interactive was founded in 2016, and is known for its VR titles Richie's Plank Experience and Max Mustard.