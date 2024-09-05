Timbre Games reopens as independent studio

Timbre Games has reopened its doors as an independent studio, three months after its closure by Sumo Group.

In a post on Linkedin, CEO Joe Nickolls said that Sumo Digital allowed the team to keep the Timbre brand, and supported the studio's transition to its independence. The studio also partnered with Studio Capital Management for its business development, Nickolls said.

The CEO added that more information about Timbre's leadership and its future should be expected in the coming months.

GamesIndustry.biz reached out to the studio for more information about what this means for the Timbre staff that was made redundant by Sumo, and the projects they were working on.

Timbre was shut down in June as part of Sumo Group's layoffs that saw 15% of its workforce being made redundant.

The studio is based in Vancouver and initially opened its doors in 2021 as part of Pipework Studios, which Sumo acquired for $100 million in September 2020. Before the closure, Timbre employed over 100 people.