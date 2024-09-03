Tilting Point to lay off around 90 employees

Narcos developer Tilting Point is in the process of laying off up to 90 employees.

The information was confirmed to MobileGamer.biz, with CEO Kevin Segalla telling the publication that the studio has done "everything [it] can to maintain the shape of the business as long as possible" but layoffs were necessary to "continue operating a healthy ongoing company."

The statement added that the redundancies "could amount to as much as 20% of [Tilting Point's] global team." The firm currently employs around 450 staff across four US-based offices, two in Europe in Barcelona and Kyiv, and one in Seoul, Korea.

The studio is known for its Star Trek titles as well as Narcos and SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off, among others.

It went through layoffs in 2023 as well, with 60 employees let go at the time due to a restructuring.