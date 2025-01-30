Skip to main content

TIGA appoints four new board members for 2025

UK trade association welcomes representatives from Hypixel Studios, Ubisoft, Steel City, and Playground Games

Image credit: TIGA | Left to right: Aaron Donaghey, Rebekah Simpson, Connor Crossland, Laura Treanor
News by Sophie McEvoy Staff Writer
Trade body TIGA has announced the appointment of four new board members from across the UK games industry.

The representatives joining the TIGA board are:

  • Aaron Donaghey, CEO, Hypixel Studios
  • Connor Crossland, UK corporate affairs manager, Ubisoft
  • Laura Treanor, head of HR, Steel City Interactive
  • Rebekah Simpson, chief of staff, Playground Games

"I'm delighted to welcome Aaron, Connor, Laura, and Rebekah to the TIGA board," said CEO Richard Wilson.

"I look forward to working with them, and the rest of the TIGA board, as we head into what is set to be a busy and exciting year for TIGA, with new events and initiatives due in the coming months."

The new additions join Jason Kingsley (CEO and creative director, Rebellion), Mark Gerhard (co-CEO and CTO, Build a Rocket Boy), Carl Cavers (CEO, Sumo Group), Elaine Green (Director, Nelly Vision) Halli Bjornsson (CEO, Lockwood Publishing), and Jon Rissik (CEO, Dovetail Games).

