Thunderful Gothenberg rebrands as Stormteller Games

Thunderful Gothenberg has now rebranded as Stormteller Games.

Thunderful Gothenburg was formed when Image & Form and Zoink! Games merged in 2017, but has now been renamed to "make sure it represents everyone in the studio."

The first on the new brand's slate is Lost in Random: The Eternal Die, which is due to release later this year.

“One thing we’ve done that has been quite great over the past year - and it’s basically taken a year to get to this point - is that we involved everybody, to make sure it represents everyone in the studio," studio head Johan Petersson told GamesBeat.

"We started back last spring, just brainstorming with everybody who wanted to be part of this. And it was clear pretty early that they wanted to tie it back to Gothenburg.

“Our approach now is we try to take the best parts of both studios as we move forward. One of the things I’ve always been really adamant about is making sure we have a sustainable approach to making games, so making sure we don’t end up with crunch in the end… We also approach games gameplay first, so kind of iterating until we find the fun in the games we’re making."

The news comes on the heels of Jumpship co-founder Dino Patti reacquiring the studio following layoffs at Thunderful last November, in addition to obtaining shares in Viewfinder developer Sad Owl Studios.