The story behind My Games' new publishing label Knights Peak

Last month, My Games announced the launch of its new publishing label Knights Peak Interactive.

Led by vice president of publishing Eugenio Vitale, global brand and marketing director Mario Gerhold, and creative director Jan-Eric Lauble, Knights Peak is focused on premium PC and console titles. The label has already signed five projects, and plans to publish three this year.

We speak to Vitale about My Games' decision to launch its publishing label, with the executive telling us Knights Peak is a way for the company to add a new pillar to its business, focusing on the publishing of premium titles from second and third party studios.

"Our goal is to ensure that our partners and their projects receive the attention they deserve"

"Combining Knights Peak with its team of premium publishing experts allows us to present a package to developers and platform holders, and a clear and distinct message and positioning to players and media," Vitale says.

Vitale highlights that My Games didn't have "much experience in [handling] premium" titles. But because the PC and console industry had shifted from free-to-play to buy-to-play model, it "[adapted to] explore this new market" through establishing Knights Peak.

"When I joined My Games in March 2023, the team offered me the opportunity to help diversify the business and spearhead the new premium division," he explains. "We've brought together a very strong team of experts, including Mario Gerhold and Jan-Eric Lauble, that is dedicated to supporting both established and emerging studios in reaching new heights in global markets and brand development."

Vitale highlights that one of the core principles of Knights Peak is to embrace flexibility by exploring different ways of publishing and co-publishing across different formats and territories.

"Our goal is to ensure that our partners and their projects receive the attention they deserve," he notes, adding that the publisher wants to "give [a] voice to established teams" by helping developers "push the boundaries" of the genres of their games.

Knights Peak's launch catalogue features five games, with additional titles in the pipeline.

"We aim for every game to introduce fresh ideas within its genre [...] to resonate with players"

The console edition of Offworld Industries' Starship Troopers was its first launch, which will be followed by VEA Games' Nikoderiko: The Magical World, Primal Game Studio's Mandragora, Owlcat Games' Pathfinder: Kingmaker, and My Games' Blast Brigade.

Vitale says Knights Peak is targeting a release slate of four to five games in 2025, followed by five to six titles in 2026.

When deciding which developer to partner with, Vitale notes that Knights Peak has three core principles that it considers – games that offer a "distinct personality," a "sense of familiarity," and are of high quality.

"We aim for every game to introduce fresh ideas within its genre, blending innovation with elements that resonate with players," he says. "Ultimately, we want developers to be proud of their creations," he adds, saying that in turn that means players will often enjoy the project."

As for its future goals, Vitale says Knights Peak's main focus is launching the titles it has in the pipeline, and continuing to support its developers.

"We're enthusiastic about forming solid connections with players and are also keenly focused on future growth and long-term development," he concludes.