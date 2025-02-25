Skip to main content

The Pokémon Company settles lawsuit against copyright-infringing mobile game for "a huge sum"

Pocket Monster: Remake devs also ordered to issue public apologies

Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
The Pokémon Company has settled its lawsuit against Pocket Monster: Remake.

As spotted by Automaton, the settlement - which followed a court case in September that upheld The Pokémon Company's copyright claim - comes after the Shenzhen Intermediate People’s Court ordered the defendants to pay The Pokémon Company $15 million.

Whilst the two companies - Guangzhou Maichi Network Technology and Khorgos Fangchi Network Technology - initially took issue with the judgement and filed appeals, they have now reached a settlement via mediation for "a huge sum" and public apologies.

Turn-based mobile game Pocket Monster: Remake was first released in 2015 and featured characters and monsters strikingly similar to those found in Pokémon. It's thought to have generated around $42 million a year, prompting The Pokémon Company to demand $72 million in damages.

Nintendo and The Pokémon Company have also filed a lawsuit against Pocketpair for its monster-collecting game, Palworld.

Vikki Blake avatar
