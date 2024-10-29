The Oregon Trail is getting a movie adaptation

The Oregon Trail is to be adapted into an action-comedy film produced by Apple.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the film will be directed and produced by Will Speck and Josh Gordon. The duo most recently directed the sci-fi comedy Distant, and are the creators of Hulu's animated series Marvel's Hit-Monkey.

The adaptation will be written by The Lucas Brothers, who co-wrote and co-produced Judas and the Black Messiah, as well as Max Reisman.

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul will provide original music for the film under their production banner, Ampersand. Pasek and Paul are known for their work on La La Land and Only Murders in the Building.

HarperCollins Productions' Caroline Fraser is attached as a producer, alongside film producer Kevin K. Vafi.

The Oregon Trail was initially developed by the Minnesota Educational Computing Consortium in 1971. The educational series has seen many iterations over the years, the most recent being in April 2021, developed by Gameloft.