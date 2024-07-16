The GamesIndustry.biz Summer Party 2024 in pictures

Last Wednesday, GamesIndustry.biz held its annual Summer Party at Develop Brighton – which just so happened to be on the night of the Euro 2024 semi final.

People were gathered at Horatio's Bar on Brighton Pier to catch up and hang out, while a screen was set up for attendees to watch as England beat the Netherlands... only for England to lose in the finals.

The event was sponsored by Games London and Renaissance PR, and the full photo album of the night is available on our Facebook page.

Below is a selection of our favourite photos of the night, including the excitement of England scoring some goals.