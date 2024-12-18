The Game Awards live-streams jump 31% year-on-year

The Game Awards 2024 achieved an estimated 154 million global livestreams, the organisers have announced.

This is a jump of nearly 31% compared with 2023's 118 million livestrems, which was the previous record-holder for the event.

The data combines results across YouTube, Twitch, Steam, TikTok Live, X, Instagram Live and Facebook. According to StreamCharts, the event attracted more than four million peak concurrent viewers across Western platforms including Twitch and YouTube, a 10% rise over the year before. The Game Awards 4K feed also saw a 35% jump in peak concurrent users on YouTube, with 1.3 million viewers. If we include co-streams, YouTube viewership was up 28% to 2.17 million.

The statistics follow a strong tenth anniversary event for The Game Awards, which saw the reveal of some high profile titles, including CD Projekt's The Witcher 4, Naughty Dog's Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, FromSoftware's Elden Ring: Nightreign, Hazelight's Split Fiction and Sega's Sonic Racing Crossworlds. The event also saw the return of classic franchises, including Onimusha, Virtua Fighter, Okami and Turok.

The big winner of the awards was Team Asobi's Astro Bot, which collected four prizes including the Game of the Year Award. Other big winners included indie hit Balatro, Metaphor: ReFantanzi, Black Myth: Wukong and Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2.