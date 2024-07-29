The face of Supermassive Games' The Dark Pictures Anthology, The Curator, dies aged 67

The face of Supermassive Games' Dark Pictures Anthology, Tony Pankhurst, has died aged 67.

Although Pankhurst died in May 2024, Supermassive only today (July 29) shared the news across its social media channels.

"We are all saddened to hear of Tony Pankhurst's passing," the studio said in tribute.

"He was the face of The Curator, and we loved working with him."

The Curator is one of few characters that persists through The Dark Pictures Anthology's universe, appearing in all games to date: Man of Medan, Little Hope, House of Ashes, and The Devil In Me as a guide for the player.

Unlike some of the other notable faces and names attached to The Dark Pictures Anthology since the series began in 2019, in this instance, Pankhurst provided the facial likeness of The Curator, whilst Pip Torrens provided the voice and motion capture.