The end of XDefiant and the state of live service games | GI Microcast

The latest episode of The GamesIndustry.biz Microcast is now available to download, offering you a quick dive into the biggest news of the past week.

Our main topic this week is Ubisoft's decision to shut down XDefiant next year, and what this says about the challenges of live service games. When even the biggest publishers are struggling to create a title that's engaging enough to draw players away from their 'home games', where does the industry go from here?

We also discuss the latest wave of layoffs and studio closures, and this week's What Do The Numbers Mean? explores the impact of Black Friday sales (in the UK).

Episode edited by Alix Attenborough.