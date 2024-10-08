Tequilla Works lays off "small number" of staff, cancels unannounced game

Spanish game developer Tequila Works is the latest to suffer layoffs, letting an unknown number of staff go in the wake of a game cancellation.

In a LinkedIn post, spotted by TechRaptor, the studio said it has been working on an unannounced game but, for reasons it has yet to disclose, has been compelled to abandon this project.

"This tough decision means we will be restructuring the studio to concentrate on the development of only one game," the company wrote. "These changes will have an impact to a small number of roles at the studio.

"This is an incredibly difficult time, and our focus is to provide the support and guidance to those affected."

Founded in 2009, Tequila Works is best known for acclaimed indie hits such as Rime and The Sexy Brutale.

Its most recent project was Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story, a spin-off from Riot Games' hugely popular MOBA. The title was published by the Riot Forge publishing label, but this was shut down back in January when Riot suffered its own layoffs with 530 staff losing their jobs.