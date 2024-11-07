Tencent confirms layoffs at Sharkmob London

Tencent has confirmed that a "reduction in headcount" has been made at Sharkmob London.

As Pocket Gamer reported, Tencent did not specify how many employees have been affected by the decision.

"In line with many studios, Sharkmob has been impacted by the difficult conditions across the video game market," it said. "As a result, regrettably, Sharkmob has had to make a reduction in headcount in its London office."

Pocket Gamer claimed a "majority" of the team had been let go, however this was not confirmed by Tencent. GamesIndustry.biz has reached out to the tech firm for clarification.

Last month, GamesIndustry.biz reported that Sharkmob London had entered a consultation period following Tencent's decision to reduce headcount. It also revealed the cancellation of an unannounced game.

"The decision to cancel the game, unfortunately means there will be a reduction in the number of people we can support in the London studio," it said. "This is an incredibly difficult time, and our focus is to provide the support and guidance to those potentially impacted."

Sharkmob's Malmö studio is unaffected by the London layoffs, with focus being put on its upcoming game Exoborne.

Tencent acquired Sharkmob in 2019 for an undisclosed sum.