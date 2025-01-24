Ted Price to join the AIAS Hall of Fame

The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences has announced that it will induct Insomniac Games founder and outgoing CEO Ted Price into its Hall of Fame at the DICE Awards next month.

Earlier this week, Price announced that he was stepping down as CEO after three decades at the studio. Chad Dezern, Ryan Schneider, and Jen Huang will take his place as co-studio heads following his departure in March.

"Ted has guided Insomniac Games and our industry with character and class for more than 30 years," said Schneider.

"He embodies Insomniac's vision of making a positive and lasting impact on people's lives, inspiring countless employees, partners and players in a truly remarkable legacy."

AIAS president Meggan Scavio added: "From the humble beginnings of Insomniac Games as an independent studio to its rise as a powerhouse PlayStation studio, Ted has left an indelible mark on our industry.

"His legacy encompasses a portfolio of beloved and critically acclaimed games, a studio that holds him in the highest regard, and a profound impact on the Academy itself."

Price founded Insomniac Games in 1994, and oversaw the creation of franchises including Spyro the Dragon, Ratchet & Clank, Resistance: Fall of Man, and Marvel's Spider-Man.

He also contributed to Insomniac's charitable ventures, serving as the executive sponsor for Sony Interactive Entertainment's Global Social Justice Fund.

The 28th annual DICE Awards takes place alongside the conference on February 13 at the Aria Resort in Las Vegas.