Techland moving "most roles" to on-site or hybrid model

Techland is shifting the majority of its staff to either working in the studio or on a 'hybrid' model where they work both remotely and on-site.

The change was confirmed to GamesIndustry.biz in a statement following a report on Polish games site CD Action, which cited anonymous sources claiming the studio was removing the option to work at home.

A Techland spokesperson told GamesIndustry.biz the studio is making various change in order to "create a more collaborative work environment."

"While remote work remains an option, we're transitioning most roles to either an on-site or hybrid model. Employees who live near our offices will be asked to work from the office three days a week. For those working remotely from abroad, we're asking them to come to the office regularly to foster stronger connections."

According to CD Action's sources, overseas staff are expected in the studio eight working days out of every two months, although Techland did not comment on this specific claim.

The report also claims team leaders were given than than 24 hours notice before they were informed of the changes and instructed to communicate them to staff.

Sources also said the studios are not large enough to accommodate the number of workers, with Techland currently employing close to 500 people. Allegedly, the Warsaw office in particular ran into issues with the lack of toilets, even when there were only 70 people in the studio.

Techland's statement concluded: "We understand this is a big change and all employees can still request home office days on demand as needed. We've just started this process and it's our goal to make the transition as smooth as possible and to support everyone individually."