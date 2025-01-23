Team17 Group rebrands to Everplay

Team17 Group has rebranded as Everplay Group, with its indie developer and publishing label Team17 Digital remaining unchanged.

Astragon Entertainment and StoryToys, acquired by Everplay in 2022 and 2021 respectively, will also retain their names.

"All three divisions will continue focusing on maximizing operational synergies and strategic opportunities across the wider group as well as avoiding any confusion between Everplay and the Team17 division," it said.

The rebrand of Team17 Group to Everplay is expected to take place in early February.

"This rebrand not only creates an ideal backdrop to foster greater cross-collaboration internally, but it also reflects our aspirations to expand our reach across complementary sectors within the broader indie market," said Everplay CEO Steve Bell.

In a separate video posted to the investors section of its website, Bell said the rebrand will provide "an opportunity for us to further refine how we work together to create value and grow the group beyond what it is today."

He added: "The new name will enable us to simplify the overarching group, enable us to leverage our collective powers, nurture our superb talent and skills, and better reflect our desire to grow and become a global indie powerhouse."