Team17 appoints Rashid Varachia as CFO and COO

Team17 has announced the appointment of Rashid Varachia as chief financial officer and chief operating officer.

The developer's current CFO Mark Crawford is to step down on October 31 "to pursue other business interests."

Varachia previously held CFO roles at Jagex and Codemasters. He joined Codemasters as vice president of finance in 2012, and was promoted to CFO in 2015.

Varachia moved to Jagex in 2021, and was "instrumental" in the sale of the company to CVC Capital Partners and Haveli Investments earlier this year.

"Firstly, I would like to thank Mark Crawford for his contribution to Team17 over the last five years and wish him well in all his future endeavours," said Team17 non-executive chair Frank Sagnier.

"[Varachia] is a proven CFO and experienced video games industry professional, who has consistently delivered growth and value to investors in the sector. As we seek to accelerate growth and drive shareholder value, I am confident Varachia will be a great addition to the management team."