Tantalus Keywords Australia CEO steps down

The CEO of Tantalus and then Keywords Australia is stepping down.

In an exclusive statement to GamesIndustry.biz, Tom Crago said "the time has come for me to step aside for new pursuits, and to leave space for others to lead."

Having increased Keywords' headcount from 38 to 130 staff in the four years since Tantalus was sold to become Keywords Australia, Crago said that being able to grow the company "during a tricky period" in industry "is something that makes [him] really proud."

"The decision to move on was far from easy," Crago said. "It would be easier to stay and keep working with the team we have built, as Keywords continues its rapid rise under new ownership. Both in Australia and internationally, our people are the finest and kindest in the industry.

"I have always pursued unusual side projects, from writing books, to art installations, academia and avant-garde restaurants. After a break it’s my intention to make space for more stuff like this, and to experiment even further creatively. I am fortunate that video games have given me the opportunity to find this freedom."

The CEO said he will remain in the industry as "a mentor and sometime-advisor" for Keywords.

"Overwhelmingly I want to thank our publishers, partners, and everyone who has played a game with our logo on the box," Crago concluded. "More so, I extend my deepest gratitude to who those who have worked beside me over the past twenty-five years, doing the best job in the world.

"I know there were days where it didn’t feel like that, and in persevering through those tough times we achieved something in which we can take pride. Thank you one and all."

Steve Dauterman and Tom Davies will transition into new leadership positions on January 1, 2025.